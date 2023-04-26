A&M-Texarkana launches new Eagle Promise initiative

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texas A&M University - Texarkana is taking another step to remove financial barriers for students with their new "Eagle Promise" initiative.
The program will allow qualifying students to go to school full-time as an undergraduate for four years tuition free.
The new campaign is for students who come from families who have a documented income of $50,000 or less. Right now, the university has about 400 or more students who qualify for this program.
University officials say the average income for families in the Texarkana region is about $40,000 a year.
There's currently about 2,100 students enrolled at Texas A&M-Texarkana, and there's about 40 different degree programs.
To qualify for the Eagle Promise initiative, you must be a Texas resident or a Miller County, Arkansas resident who is a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.
"I imagine with time it will mean an increase in enrollment. We have the capacity for additional students. We have been expanding a lot of our programs, particularly in career pathway programs," said Emily Cutrer, Texas A&M University-Texarkana president.
The Eagle Promise funding is available for the fall semester. The goal with the program is to make a college degree accessible for more students across the Texarkana region.
The deadline to complete the Eagle Promise application is May 30.
For more information, go to tamut.edu.