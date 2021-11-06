A Ragtime Celebration held in downtown Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - Known as the King of Ragtime, Scott Joplin's music is a timeless piece of American musicial history.
Piano player Scott Kirby performed some of Joplin's most popular songs Saturday afternoon to celebrate Joplin's birthday and American Music Month.
A large crowd gathered around the Joplin mural to hear some of the Texarkana native's most popular tunes including the Entertainer and Maple Leaf Rag.
During his career, Joplin wrote more than 100 original ragtime pieces.
Organizers say Kirby has been in Texarkana for about a week performing Joplin music at various events.
"That's something our little town should be proud of. I'm sure he got started coming here because of our ties with Scott Joplin. He just loves our community and our town," said Velvet Cool, Texarkana Museum System.
The event not only honors Joplin's mark on pop culture, but his influence on music education.
It was sponsored by the Texarkana Museum System and the Texarkana Music Teachers Association.