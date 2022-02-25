AAA expects gas prices to rise across the country

TEXARKANA, Texas - While oil and gas prices were already high before, industry leaders say war in Ukraine could have it climbing even higher.
Experts with AAA say gas prices typically trend up in the spring and summer as demand increases, and they believe the crisis in Ukraine could mean even more pain at the pump.
This is the first time in 8 years that crude oil has reached $100 a barrel.
AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria says drivers can expect to pay more at the pump as a result.
He says crude oil accounts for about 50% to 60% of retail gas prices.
Texarkana drivers are paying on average about $3.35 at the pump, which is the highest gas prices in Arkansas.
Nationwide gas prices have jumped about 88 cents higher than they were this same time last year.
Chabarria says Russia is a major producer of crude oil.
"We'll likely see sanctions come down against Russia, and in turn the concern is that Russia is going to withhold their oil from the market. So again, it's still a little too early to see exactly what kind of impact specifically it's going to have," said Chabarria.
Chabarria says the good news is that for at least right now, the four states area still has some of the cheapest gas prices in the country.
AAA tips to save money on fuel:
- Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.
- Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.
- Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.
- Minimize your use of air conditioning.
- Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.
- Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations.
- Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.
- When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.
- When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.