AAA predicts busy Fourth of July travel weekend

TEXARKANA, Texas - This Fourth of July is expected to be a busy travel weekend.
According to AAA, nearly 48 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, which is almost a 4% increase over last year.
AAA experts say they're expecting about 42 million people to drive. That number would set a new record for the holiday.
When it comes to driving to get to your holiday destination, traffic is expected to be at its heaviest Friday between noon and 9 p.m.
Experts say if you want to avoid the gridlock get on the road early in the morning.
AAA spokesperson Nick Chabbaria suggests that you also have a vehicle maintenance inspection done and your tires checked before heading out.
"Under inflated tires can diminish your fuel economy by up to 10% in some cases, so simply making sure your tires are inflated to make sure your making the most out of your miles per gallon," said Chabbaria.
The national average for gas is about $4.84.
Chabbaria says the prices are down slightly across the country, but unfortunately the higher demand from this holiday weekend could cause another spike on prices in the near future.
Experts say recent issues with air travel and ongoing concerns of cancelations and delays may be causing the increase in road travel.
Meanwhile, the Texarkana Regional Airport is reporting an increase in customers with their busiest travel days Friday and Tuesday.