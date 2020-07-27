'Adopt a Teacher' group helps educators prepare for school year

TEXARKANA, Texas - A Facebook group is helping Texarkana area teachers have their classrooms ready for a unique school year.
The "Adopt a Teacher" page was created two weeks ago.
So far, more than 2,000 members have joined the group to purchase school supplies, gift cards and cleaning products for teachers in Bowie and Miller counties.
Cindy Morrow and her sister, Shannon Gardner, started the group to support teachers who are going through unprecedented times.
"We can just stand behind the teachers and say we know you have a tough job, especially after not having school for a couple of weeks. So, here take what you need so I can support and help you," explained Morrow.
She said the community has really stepped up to help.
Some teachers said they’re trying to buy more for their classrooms this year so students have to share less during the pandemic.
