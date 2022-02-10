IDABEL, Okla. - Authorities in southeast Oklahoma are continuing to search for two escaped inmates from the McCurtain County Jail after the arrest Wednesday of Donnie Middlebrooks. Details of his capture have not yet been released, however it did happen in Eagletown, Oklahoma.
Middlebrooks, Justin Hughes, Jerome Rutherford Jr. and Kolby Watson were discovered missing from the jail Thursday night. Authorities found Watson Saturday night in Hochatown.
Earlier Wednesday, law enforcement agencies reported Middlebrooks was believed to have stolen a vehicle in Wright City, Okla. A "Be on the lookout" notification was issued for a 2010 white Buick Lacrosse.
A U.S. Marshals Task Force is working with the sheriff's office to capture the remaining escapees.
Meanwhile, authorities say one jailer has been arrested.
Sheriff officials believe the inmates used some tools that were left behind by a contractor's assistant to break through the shower ceiling.
"There was a relative that worked for an electrical contractor. Now we're finding out there were tools missing, and we found said tools. The young man is in custody at this time," said Sheriff Kevin Clardy, McCurtain County Sheriff's Office.
Clardy says six other people have also been arrested for harboring a fugitive or obstruction of justice.
The U.S. Marshals Office is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the capture of the two at-large inmates.
If you see any of them call 911 or the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office at (580) 286-3331.