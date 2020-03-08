TEXARKANA, Texas - Firefighters from both Texarkana, Texas and Arkansas, as well as firefighters from across Bowie County, Texas, were fighting a massive church fire on the Texas side Sunday afternoon.
The Rev. Jeff Shreve, pastor of First Baptist Church on Moores Lane, said someone working in the TV Media ministry area on the second floor heard a loud pop or boom around 3:30 p.m.
The handful of people inside the church at the time escaped without injury.
Shreve said three firefighters were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Two were sent to Christus St. Michael's and the other went to Wadley Medical. All three firefighters have non-life threatening injuries and are doing well.
No word on how the fire will affect services. Shreve said the Texarkana Texas Hotel and Convention Center offered to host the services until repairs are made. Shreve said he will consider the offer. The church could also hold services in its gym.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.