Airport leaders hope new property will boost Texarkana economy

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Regional Airport is moving forward on the purchase of 8-acres of land that could attract more business to the area.
Both cities have approved a resolution authorizing the airport authority to purchase the land, which is just south of the new terminal building. The 8-acres of undeveloped land is located between the airport's property and some land owned by the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce.
A new business on the land would not only have access to the runway but also easy access to Interstate 49.
Airport Director Paul Mehrlich hopes to start conversations with potential companies this fall about leasing the piece of property. He says the real estate could possible bring in a maintenance repair or cargo company.
"It's a win for the airport because it creates a new tenant that helps make more revenue, but we can also bring more jobs. A lot of the jobs bring around $50,000 a year, which can have a significant impact on our local economy," said Mehrlich.
The cost of the land is about $82,000. Both cities, which own the airport, will not have to pay for it. Instead, they're using federal funding as well as money from other airport property sales to cover the cost.
The new terminal building is expected to open in the summer of 2024.