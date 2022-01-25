LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Alcohol sales rose during the pandemic, according to a new study out by scientific journal PLOS One, which looked at alcohol sales in 14 states including Arkansas.
Sales of hard liquor rose 11% on average. The study showed visits to the liquor store in Arkansas were up by 60% in April, May and June of 2020.
With all of that drinking, some are starting the new year with a break.
John Crow, owner of 107 Liquor in Sherwood says it slows down right after the holidays.
"I'm familiar with Dry January. I see that in sales trends. It's definitely our slowest month of the year,” Crow said.
Dr. Charles Chamblee with Baptist Health Behavioral Services says it's never a bad idea to re-evaluate your relationship with alcohol.
"If someone were to stop using alcohol and replace it with something that were equally unhealthy or it becomes that obsession for them then there could be a backfire effect to it,” Chamblee said.
Instead, Dr. Chamblee says to develop healthy coping skills for stress that's not dependent on a substance.
He says to consider reducing the amount and replacing it with something healthy. Always talk to your doctor.
"The first thing to do is to establish some accountability. That's key in anything you want to start, stop, any changes you want to make,” Chamblee said.
There's also a growing market of non-alcoholic options. What was just one or two options has now expanded to craft beers.
"N-IPA, non-alcoholic IPA, so one with flavor and hops, so yeah the options are expanding,” Crow said.
There’s even a growing market of non-alcoholic liquor, which he doesn't carry yet.
"I'm starting to have more requests all of the sudden within the last few months. People are starting to ask about non-alcoholic liquors like they never have,” Crow said.
Crow says the key to anything is self-discipline.
"That's how you kind of live your life is with moderation. When you have too much alcohol there can be a major downside to that. So yeah, I definitely encourage moderation,” he said.