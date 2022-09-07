American Airlines to upgrade aircraft serving Texarkana airport

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A major airline will soon be rolling out bigger and better passengers jets at the Texarkana Regional Airport.
American Airlines plans to upgrade the size of their passenger planes beginning Oct. 6. The larger aircrafts won't look much different on the outside, but inside there will be much more leg room, and for the first time ever, first-class seating.
American Airlines has been flying a 50-passenger aircraft in and out of Texarkana for many years, but the new aircraft will add 15 additional seats. Recently, the airline has been leaving Texarkana packed with only a few seats available.
Airport officials say the upgraded aircraft will give them the capacity of four flights with only three flights a day.
"So this helps them where they've been struggling with pilot shortages across the nation, and also make sure that they can provide all the seats that they would have for our community during these holidays," said Paul Mehrlich, Texarkana Regional Airport director.
If you plan to fly out of Texarkana throughout the holiday season, the upgraded flights will be available. The airline is planning to offer two flights a day in October and three in November.
American Airlines has been in Texarkana for more than 90 years.
The airport is expected to complete its multi-million dollar terminal project by the summer of 2024.