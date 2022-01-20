Ammunition plant coming to the Texarkana area

HOOKS, Texas - An ammunition plant is expected to open next year in East Texas and bring more jobs to the region.
While work on the facility is underway, recruiting efforts are ramping up now.
Expansion Industries is planning to hire hundreds of people at their new facility, just east of Hooks. The Carrollton, Texas based company is opening the ammunition plant on land purchased from the TexAmericas Center.
An on-site job fair will be held next week in Hooks.
The state-of-the-art facility will specialize in making parts for the small arms industry. The company closed on the land in July and have plans to remodel existing facilities and construct new buildings.
Hooks Mayor Marc Reiter said they are excited to see another company move into the area and bring in more jobs.
"There's been some layoffs at Red River Army Depot and for the area, for the economy, it's a win-win for us," said Reiter.
The company is looking to hire a large workforce ranging from custodial work to skilled labor and technicians.
The company is hosting a job fair on Jan. 29 at 523 Titus Road.
-----
For more information, go to exp-ind.com