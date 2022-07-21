Animal advocacy group works to stop animal abuse in Texarkana area

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police say the whereabouts of the injured dog involved in an animal abuse case in New Boston, Texas is still unknown.
Jerry Mills, 38, has been charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal and torture. His bond is set at $50,000.
An advocacy group in Texarkana is working to stop animal abuse.
The Texarkana Animal Coalition Team wants to inform the community on how to recognize animal cruelty and understand how the legal system works to protect animals. The group met Thursday at 6 p.m. inside the Texarkana Convention Center.
TACT President Christina Tutt says their committed to finding justice for abused animals, like the most recent case in New Boston. She says they're calling the dog Boston, and have started a reward fund to try and locate the animal.
Meanwhile, Tutt hopes the information session will educate everyone on how to stop animal abuse.
"In order for us to stop this problem that's on the rise in the Texarkana area. In order for us to stop that. We've got to work together, citizens, law enforcement, animal control have to come to a better understanding of each other if we're going to solve the problem," said Tutt.
The group which started last year is also always working to teach people about animal welfare, and help find animals good homes in the community.
-----
For more information about the Texarkana Animal Coalition Team, and how you can help in their efforts, visit the the TACT Facebook page.