TEXARKANA, Ark. - An animal lover in Texarkana, Ark., leaves behind a tremendous local legacy.
The Animal Care and Adoption Center received a check for $1 million from the Neva Nell McCormick trust. The donation was made in honor of McCormick's parents, Thomas and Ida Mae Green.
The wealthy widow passed away a few months ago at the age of 91. She was an avid animal lover who cared for more than 20 cats.
"She actually bought a whole other house, just to house them. Her and her husband loved them dearly, which is one of the reasons she donated to the pound," Jazzlyn Ross, check presentation organizer, said.
Brenda Williamson has been named interim director following the resignation of former Director Kayla Tucker.
Williamson said most of the money from the McCormick trust will be used on the new animal shelter, as well as, to renovate the current shelter.
"I don't know much about her right now, but she had to be a wonderful woman to care so much for all our animals like that," said Williamson.
The new animal shelter is expected to be completed in May.
McCormick also left money to other local animal charities.