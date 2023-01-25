Animal rescue group help spay and neuter Texarkana pets

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Animal advocates are offering low-cost spay and neuter clinics to help combat the overpopulation of pets in the Texarkana area.
Last year, the Arkansas side of the city passed an ordinance requiring pets to be spayed or neutered. The spay and neuter clinic not only helps prevent unwanted litters, or pets that get dumped and left behind, but animal advocates says it also improves or promotes the animal's health.
Friends Furrever, a local animal rescue group, is sponsoring the clinic at the Texarkana shelter.
Volunteer Virginia Rice says the clinic is especially helpful for pet owners living on a low income or fixed budget. She says the dogs and cats currently staying in the shelter were also included in this week's clinic.
"You can come down to the Animal Care and Adoption Center and adopt an animal that's already done. They'll be recovered. They'll be ready to come home. They'll be ready to be a part of your family," said Rice.
On Wednesday, surgery was performed on 50 dogs and nearly 30 cats.
Prices at the clinic are based on the size of the dog. Spaying or neutering for dogs range from $75 to $120, and for cats it's $50.
The clinic also offered heartworm testing, vaccines and pain medications.
The next low-cost spay and neuter clinic in Texarkana will be held on March 21. You can reserve a spot for your pet beginning on Feb. 6.
For more information, call 870-621-4234.