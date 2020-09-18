Animal shelter under construction in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Construction is underway on a new animal shelter in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Shelter officials say the new Animal Care and Adoption Center will create more space and better holding conditions for the animals.
The city is hoping the new animal shelter will be completed by May.
Shelter officials believe the new facility will allow them to house animals longer, and give them a better opportunity of being adopted.
The brand new animal shelter is being built across the parking lot.
Work crews are just completing all of the dirt work, and plan to lay the foundation next week.
Executive Director Kayla Tucker said the current shelter is old and outdated.
The oldest section was built in the late 60's.
Tucker says the new shelter will give them more adoption kennels.
"We're also going to set up a meet and greet room, that I'm going to set up as a living room space. That way if a family wants to interact with an animal they can see how they're going to do inside," said Tucker.
Her plan is to completely do away with the downstairs area and outside pens.
"I really don't want any animal housed outside. We try to avoid using those, but sometimes we get full enough to have to use them," said Tucker.
The new building will house animals ready for adoption, and the existing floor space will become an area for incoming strays and quarantined animals.
Last year, the board approved a five year short-term loan of more than $850,000 to make improvements to the shelter.