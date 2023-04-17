TEXARKANA, Ark. - A new warrant has been issued in a Texarkana shooting that left a man dead and a child injured. Authorities are now also looking to arrest Antonio Bernard Taylor in the death of Michael Clark and the shooting of a 6 year old.
The incident happened March 19 when a large crowd of people were gathered for a community event.
In addition to Taylor, authorities are also looking for Tamarion McCoy and Christopher Tyler in connection with the crime.
Kolbe Hemphill, Daequan Williams, and Kheuma Gilliam have all turned themselves in.