Appeals court upholds Texarkana man's rape conviction

TEXARKANA, Ark. - An Arkansas Court of Appeals has upheld the conviction of a Texarkana man who had been charged with rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.
After being sentenced four years ago, Vasquez Hayes sought to reverse his conviction on appeal. On Wednesday, an appellate court denied that request.
Amy Stanley, the sexual assault survivor in the case, said she's been waiting six years for closure and justice. Now she's speaking out about the lengthy court battle to help other survivors of sexual assault.
"He is guilty. He deserves prison. Not just him, but any predator. Anyone who preys on someone deserves to be in prison," Stanley said.
She said the lengthy appellate process was difficult to endure, but during that time she's been advocating for other survivors.
Last April, she stood by as Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed into law a bill that allows victims to request that their attackers undergo HIV testing within 48 hours of being charged or indicted.
"No one will have to endure what I did, and that gives me a piece of my heart back. I don't plan to be done. I hope that I can work with legislators in the future to get more laws passed," said Stanley.
Stanley said she's pleased with the appellate court's decision. Going forward, her plan is to fight for victim's rights and to make the legal system better, so survivors get justice and not more trauma.
After the sexual assault and robbery in 2015, Stanley later learned that her attacker was someone she had taught in church school.
Hayes wore a mask, sunglasses and carried a weapon on the night he forced his way into her home. He's now serving 80 years in prison.