TEXARKANA, Ark. - The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, Miller County Sherriff Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and the Miller County Prosecutor’s Office will be giving the public another opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs on April Drug Take Back Day. It's happening Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Bring your medications for disposal to any of our two drop off box locations; Bi-State Justice building (100 North State Line Avenue), Texarkana Emergency Center (4646 Cowhorn Creek).
Twice a year (through partnerships with local businesses such as Texarkana Emergency Center, Rotary Clubs, Prevention Resource Centers, the Department of Health, and U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency), law-enforcement agencies throughout Arkansas host Drug-Take-Back events at various locations in an effort to not only to get the public to dispose of unused or expired medications but to educate as many people as possible about the dangers prescription medications can pose. With many law enforcement agencies, and other facilities, having 24-hour secure drop boxes, some collection sites are always available.
It is important to know that law enforcement is only interested in removing unused and/or outdated medications and over-the-counter drugs from the homes of our citizens. It matters not whose name is on the prescription, by whom it was prescribed, where it was prescribed, or where you reside. We stress that it makes no difference if you live in Texas or Arkansas. We take back all medications, no questions asked. You can remove the label if you desire, but it’s unnecessary. We ask that you do not deposit needles or “sharps.”
Why participate in this proactive effort to remove unused prescription medications from your home? 42% - that is, the percent of teenagers who have abused or misused a prescription drug obtained them from their parent’s medicine cabinet, and 64 percent of teenagers (age 12-17) that have abused prescription pain relievers say they got them from friends or relatives. About two-thirds of all prescription drugs (including stimulants such as Adderall and depressants like Ativan) illegally obtained are taken from people’s homes and not pharmacies or off the street.
Another reason to participate is because leftover medicine is toxic waste. It poses a danger to people, pets, and the environment if it’s not disposed of properly. If flushed or thrown away, it can get into the waterways, affecting our drinking water. Just as we don’t put used motor oil or leftover paint thinner in the trash, we should not put toxic leftover medicines in the garbage. Therefore, unwanted medicines should be disposed of properly like other household hazardous waste.
According to Artakeback.org, data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate that there were an estimated 93,331 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2020, an increase of 29.4% from the 72,151 deaths predicted in 2019. In Arkansas, 547 people died from a drug overdose death in 2020. With your assistance - WE are going to change this statistic!
Items Accepted for the Program
• Prescriptions
• Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)
• Medicated ointment, lotions, or drops
• Pills in any packaging (glass bottles, plastic containers, plastic bags, etc.)
• Over-the-counter medications Liquid medications (in leak-proof containers)
• Pet medications
Items Not Accepted in the Program
• Blood sugar equipment
• Sharps/needles
• Illegal drugs & narcotics (although police will accept these items if placed in the container)
• Thermometers
• IV bags
• Bloody or infectious waste
• Personal care products (shampoo, lotions, etc.)