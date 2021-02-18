“Please if you can stay inside, stay inside,” Dave Parker, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation said. “We knew today was going to be extremely difficult. We knew it was going to be another battle.”
Parker said Mother Nature proved to be extremely tough on Wednesday.
“I was just out on Highway 10 in West Little Rock and you cannot tell where the road begins and where the road ends."
Interstate 40 proved challenging all day, especially when seven tractor-trailers collided near mile marker 170.
“Of course it was weather-related and then we had an accident on I-40 eastbound near Galloway. Those lanes are all shut down because of the stalled tractor-trailer,” Parker said.
ARDOT said they will continue to stick with their plan, plow and try to stay ahead of the winter storm.