ARDOT hosts meeting on road tax in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Voters will decide in November whether to keep a half-cent sales tax for roads.
Right now, it's a temporary tax set to expire in 2023.
But the state would like to see voters make it permanent.
There are more than 16,000 miles of roadway in Arkansas.
Highway officials say the half-cent sales tax will not only maintain and improve roads, but also spur new projects and economic growth.
If voters approve making the half-cent sales tax permanent in November, transportation officials say it will generate about $200 million a year for highways.
It will also bring in $44 million a year for cities and $44 million a year for counties.
"Roads are the backbone of economic development in Arkansas. If you don't have good roads, then you can't attract industry. Of course, industry equates to jobs," said Danny Straessle, ARDOT Public Information.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation is hosting at least a dozen meetings over the next few months to discuss the highway issue.
Texarkana was their third stop.
Issue One is part of a larger highway funding package approved earlier this year in the Arkansas Legislative Session.
If the tax is not extended after 2023, then the funding for the state, cities, and counties will go away.