LITTLE ROCK Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday that she will appeal Judge Fox’s temporary restraining order blocking ACT 1002, which bans state masks mandates.
“I will appeal the decision of Judge Fox which blocked Act 1002 from going into effect,” said Attorney General Leslie Rutledge. “For nearly seven years, I have always exercised my constitutional duty to represent the State of Arkansas and will continue to wholeheartedly defend state laws to protect Arkansans of all ages," Rutledge said in a statement.
Last Friday, Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked Act 1002. That Act passed by the General Assembly and signed by Governor Hutchinson bars local governments from mandating face masks.
Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he is retaining his own attorney in this court battle because of an “inherent conflict that’s unavoidable.”
Hutchinson has said previously he regrets signing the law.
At least 60 public school districts and charter schools have approved mask requirements in the week since a judge prevented the state from enforcing a law banning schools and governmental entities from requiring masks. The requirements will cover at least half of the state’s 473,000 public school students.