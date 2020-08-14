The games are scheduled for the first week of the school year, which begins Aug. 24. It's unclear how many will take place. There were 130 scheduled across the state last year, according to the Arkansas Activities Association website.
Regular-season matchups begin Sept. 4.
Hutchinson also made official limitations on attendance at football games this year. Under a state Department of Health directive, venues will be limited to 66% of capacity. Hutchinson said social distancing will be enforced and fans will be required to wear masks.
The state reported 626 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total to 52,392. There were 6,359 active cases.
Five new deaths were reported. In total, 587 people in the state have died from the virus.
The state's daily test count was 5,519. Hutchinson said Arkansas has conducted more than 73,000 tests this month.
The state on Thursday released a guide to help students, parents and educators prepare for in-person classes to resume this month.