Earlier this month, President Trump signed an executive order allowing states to extend weekly unemployment benefits. With the extended program, federal funding covers the $300 per week and states have the option to add another $100 per week using state funds.
Officials said on Wednesday that Arkansas would not be contributing the extra $100.
“The guidance is not clear on where that money can come from, the state’s portion,” Hutchinson said.
Mike Preston, Secretary of Commerce, said at the briefing that if the state used CARES Act funding to add $100 per week, the state would “exhaust” all of their available funding.