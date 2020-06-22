LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas officials on Monday said the state is "comfortable" with the availability of hospital beds as coronavirus cases in the state continue rising.
The state has 8,917 hospital beds, more than 71% of which were occupied. It has 970 intensive care beds, nearly 78 percent of which were occupied. The occupied beds include patients being treated for ailments other than the coronavirus.
There were 237 people in the state hospitalized because of the coronavirus Monday. State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said in a news conference that more beds can be made available and regular beds can be converted into intensive care beds.
"We do have some ability to expand," he said. "We planned for that back in March but haven't had to use those plans."
The state in March asked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Federal Emergency Management Agency to find sites across the state that could be converted into treatment locations during the pandemic. War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock was examined as an option.
State officials reported Monday that two more people had died from the virus. Total deaths in Arkansas are up to 184.
There were 522 new cases of the virus reported, bringing the total to 16,083. Of those cases, 5,063 were considered to be active. Smith said about 2% of active cases involve patients who recently visited a restaurant. Another 2% involve patients who visited a church. The state has eased restrictions on businesses and gathering places as it reopens its economy.
Fewer than 1% of active cases involve patients who recently visited a barbershop, gym or hotel.
"We are going to to continue to monitor that just to make sure we're not having any clusters associated with these types of businesses," Smith said.