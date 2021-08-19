LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas on Thursday reported one of the largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.
The state logged 3,549 new cases, the most since Jan. 6. More than 26% of tests for the virus were positive.
The daily record of 4,304 new cases was set Jan. 1.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news conference Thursday that some of the new cases came from schools but there were no outbreaks and no closures. Classes resumed Monday across most of the state.
Hutchinson said 118 of the state's 262 school districts began the year with some kind of mask requirement. He praised school districts for taking action after a judge blocked a law banning mask mandates.
"To me, they have served well. They have taken on that responsibility and they have represented their districts," the Republican governor said.
The state has delivered more than 500,000 high filtration masks to schools.
Active COVID-19 cases on Thursday increased by 999 to 24,787.
Sixteen more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 6,581.
Hospitalizations increased by 38 to 1,410, another new high. More than 23% of patients were on ventilators. There were 23 intensive care beds available across the state.
Hutchinson announced Thursday that more than 51% of people in the state had received at least one vaccine dose.
Unvaccinated people account more than 90% of cases, hospitalizations and deaths since Feb. 1, according to data presented at the news conference.