LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended for the next group of essential workers to receive the vaccine and the Arkansas Department of Health explained when they plan to administer that vaccine.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said right now they are working on prioritizing who will be in that group, they call this group 1b.
According to the CDC, this group includes first responders, police officers, firefighters, food and agricultural workers, postal service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, child care workers, teachers, and school staff.
"Each of these groups varies from state to state as to who makes up those groups. so we're in a process of identifying who makes up those groups in Arkansas and if we need to prioritize them within that group or not," Dillaha said.
Dillaha said they hope to finish vaccinating the first group, group 1a, which includes health care workers, residents, and staff of long-term care facilities by the end of January.
Health officials said as of Wednesday, the state has received more than 65,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and nearly 23,000 doses have been administered. They said as, for the Moderna vaccine, nearly 32,000 doses are in the state and more than 3,000 of those doses have been administered.
A vaccine could be on its way next month, confirmed Steve Goode, executive director for the Arkansas Grocers and Retail Merchants Association. He said each county will be designated a pharmacy that a grocery store employee can receive the vaccine. Goode said once grocery store retailers receive confirmation that a vaccine has arrived, those employees can take a letter to the participating pharmacy and will be required to bring proper identification before getting vaccinated.
"This is going to be hopefully an added layer of protection to keep folks from spreading it, getting it and spreading it, and so I think it's just one more step that grocers are doing to ensure the consumers can shop with confidence in the associated member stores throughout the state," Goode said.
Dillaha said there is stress when new information about the vaccine changes every week but said the health of Arkansans is far too important.
"We are willing to put up with the stress and the uncertainties about rolling out the vaccines because we realize it's just so important, and this is just a wonderful way to be able to do something good for the people of Arkansas," Dillaha said.
Dillaha said they are receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses every week. She said the minimum order requirement for the Pfizer vaccine is 975 doses, and that requires a special type of freezer. She also said for the Moderna vaccine, the minimum order requirement is 100 doses.
Health officials said they are almost finished with getting all of the high-priority, high-risk hospitals vaccinated. They said they are working on getting into the next phase of 1a, which is to involve a majority of the pharmacies around the state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Dillaha said they are hoping to include every county with a pharmacy with each vaccine or both vaccines. She said if a pharmacy is not participating they will involve community centers, and those pharmacies can vaccinate primary care, urgent care, school nurses staff. She also said they believe they will begin vaccinated group 1b by February, then group 1c will begin by April, then onto the general public by next summer.
Goode said under their association they have around 1,000 different retail and grocery stores in the state that are members. He said a lot of stores have shut down earlier to deep clean every night, but throughout the pandemic, no supermarket retail store to his knowledge has needed to shutdown.