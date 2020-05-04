LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas has eased restrictions on large event venues and announced new health guidelines for in-person church services during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference at the State Capitol, said crowds at indoor and outdoor venues will be limited to 50 people or fewer. Every other row of seating must be unoccupied and people must stay 6 feet apart. Audience members must be 12 feet away from performers.
The state had previously banned indoor gatherings of 10 people or more.
Hutchinson said that arenas, race tracks and fairgrounds are among the venues for which restrictions are being loosened. Outdoor venues can immediately resume operations under those rules. The rules take effect for indoor venues, such as movie theaters and bowling alleys, on May 18.
Restrictions on restaurants, cosmetic businesses and fitness centers are also being eased this month. Rules to limit the spread of the virus have been relaxed as the state has recorded fewer cases of community transmission.
Hutchinson said a spike in cases is likely as the state reopens its economy.
As of Monday, 81 people in Arkansas had died from COVID-19 and 3,458 had been infected. Five new deaths and 27 new cases were reported.
Each of the deceased reported Monday were inmates at the state prison system's Cummins Unit in Grady. Infections at the prison were up to 873. The Department of Corrections has realigned beds to keep inmates 6 feet apart and limit the spread of the virus.
Hutchinson said the state will continue to encourage online church services but churches that resume in-person services are asked to follow state health guidelines. Church visitors should stay 6 feet apart, except for those in family groups, and wear face coverings. Churches should post signage reminding visitors not to come inside if they're feeling sick or have been exposed to the virus. Churches should provide hand sanitizer and the property should be cleaned regularly.