EL DORADO, Ark. - Gov. Asa Hutchinson started a statewide tour Monday to campaign for a highway funding plan on the November ballot.
Issue One is a proposed permanent extension of a half-cent sales tax to fund highway construction and maintenance. Hutchinson is taking the "Vote for Roads, Vote for Issue One" tour on the road in five cities including El Dorado. He also made stops in Jonesboro, Harrison, Rogers and North Little Rock.
Hutchinson and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge met Monday afternoon with city and county leaders at the Murphy Arts District Amphitheater.
The half-cent sales tax increase that passed in 2012 was temporary. It expires in June 2023.
If Issue One passes, the Arkansas constitution will be changed to make that tax permanent. Hutchinson says making the tax permanent will help local governments make long-term plans for their streets and bridges.
"This is an opportunity to invest in roads, improved infrastructure and bridges without raising taxes," said Hutchinson.
"Talk about Issue 1, talk about the importance of safety for our school children, for our truckers, farmers and ranchers, and for growing jobs right here in the natural state," Rutledge said.
Hutchinson says if Issue One fails, cities and counties will lose nearly 30% of their current road budget.
Opponents of Issue One say the tax should have to be renewed every few years, and not made permanent.