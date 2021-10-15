LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A special session to consider an income tax reduction will be called “as soon as we get the votes lined up,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday. He also said it is “premature” for legislators to consider a Texas-style abortion bill during the called session.
The governor has worked to lower income taxes during his two terms in office. Hutchinson and legislative leaders are working on a plan to drop the top income tax rate from 5.9% to at least 5.5%, if not lower. Gov. Hutchinson said the session could be called as early as next week and will include “clean up items” to previously passed legislation.
Some, including Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, have called for a move to eventually eliminate the income tax. Eliminating the state income tax would cut nearly half of the state’s current general revenues – just under $4 billion – and likely require revenue to come from other sources. Individual income tax revenue was $3.969 billion in the most recent fiscal year, up 16.1% compared with the same period in 2019-2020.
Arkansans would easily support eliminating the state personal income tax, even if it meant increasing other taxes or cutting state services, according to a recent Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College poll.
In response to a media question, Hutchinson said he understands it’s likely legislators will consider non-tax bills during a called session but said he won’t avoid a special session because of that concern.