LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday officially called for a special legislative session to lift a ban on school mask mandates.
The session will focus on Act 1002, a law the Republican governor signed earlier this year that prohibits state and local mask mandates. Hutchinson said he wants to amend the law to allow schools to decide their own mask policies. He said he's concerned about children under age 12 who aren't old enough to get vaccinated.
"We understand the value of classroom instruction and we want those children to be as safe as possible," Hutchinson said in a news conference.
Hutchinson said the amendment would not apply to high school and college students.
The session is set to begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Pressure has been building for to lawmakers to change or reverse the law amid a surge in cases driven by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates.
The Arkansas legislature met Tuesday morning and approved a public health emergency declaration issued by the governor.
Hutchinson on Tuesday reiterated that there will not be a statewide mask mandate. He said there won't be a statewide vaccine mandate, either.
Hutchinson said the special session will also aim to clarify that the state legislature has the power to opt out of a federal program that provides supplemental unemployment payments to workers.
The state ended its participation June 26 but a judge last week ordered payments to resume.