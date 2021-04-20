LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday continued pushing residents to get vaccinated as he noted a "worrisome" bump in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations increased slowly over the past week before jumping by 13 to 177 on Tuesday. Hospitalizations remain well below the peak of 1,371 seen in early January, but Hutchinson said it's still cause for concern.
"We're going to continue to watch that," he said during a news conference at the State Capitol. "It's just a reminder that we have the virus in our community and we need to be careful and get vaccinated."
Another 19,583 vaccine doses were provided, bringing the number of partially vaccinated to 335,631. There were 637,821 people who were fully immunized.
About 14.2% of adults in the state are partially vaccinated, which is below the national average. Hutchinson, who aims to reach 1 million vaccinations this week, said there is "ample supply" of the vaccine but demand is lacking.
"We need our citizens to go out and get vaccinated," he said.
More than 27% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, more than half of whom are age 65 and older.
Hutchinson said Tuesday that the state has reduced a gap in vaccinations between white people and Black people from 9.1 % to 4%.
The state on Tuesday reported 198 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus. Active cases increased by 15 to 1,804.
Seven more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the total to 5,706.
The state logged 1,746 daily PCR tests and 1,018 antigen tests.