LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced the creation of the Office of Outdoor Recreations as part of a broader effort to expand the state's natural attractions and boost tourism.
Arkansas now joins 16 other states with such an agency. Its purpose is to coordinate the investment and marketing of the state's natural resources, "So that it will be available in an expanded way to all of Arkansas but also recognizing what this means to our nation and the economic opportunities it brings to our state," said Hutchinson.
The state has also added Blue Mountain to its list of outdoor recreational sites and entered a memorandum of understating with the U.S. Forest Service to manage the Lake Sylvia recreation area.
"It's great for the walk-in turkey hunters," said U.S. Rep. French Hill. "It's great for the hikers. It's great for the mountain bikers. It's great for the Ouachita Trail through hikers and great for those families that celebrate one of the nicest picnic areas in the state."
There was not an estimate on how much more money these additions could bring to the state. But Arkansas Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst said that tourism is increasing like never before.
"People are coming to Arkansas for the access to the outdoors," she said. "So, we feel confident that this will help the economy grow in Arkansas."
The Office of Outdoor Recreation will be supported by existing revenues and positions.