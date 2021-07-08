LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson was elected as the chair of the National Governors Association (NGA) on Thursday.
Hutchinson served the past year as vice-chair.
“This is a highlight of my time as governor, and my pledge is to use the platform to build on the areas where Republicans and Democrats agree and work to remove the obstacles in Washington where we can,” Hutchinson said.
“My initiative as chair will be to improve access to computer science education nationwide. Arkansas has become known nationally for our computer science education program, and I want to showcase the efforts in other states and show why this matters and how we can expand computer science education. We will continue to have honest conversations with the White House and seek bipartisan solutions that work for everyone.”
Hutchinson is the third Arkansas governor elected to chair the NGA. Bill Clinton and Mike Huckabee held the position during their terms.