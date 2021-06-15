LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday said he would meet soon with federal officials to secure waivers for the state’s latest version of Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act – ARHOME – and he said he will create an advisory council to prepare the state for cyberattacks that are becoming more prevalent.
ARHOME stands for Arkansas Health & Opportunity for Me. It retains the private insurance model for purchasing health plans for participants like the private option and Arkansas Works did. The federal government will cover about 90% of the funding, while the state pays for the remaining 10%. Under current scenarios, on average, the state is responsible for about $200 million per year – $1.032 billion over five-years – for Arkansas Works premium supplements.
Unlike Arkansas Works, there is no work requirement, but there are incentives to work. Arkansas’ work requirement was struck down by a federal lawsuit and is pending review at the U.S. Supreme Court. Beyond regular insurance, ARHOME creates three silos for handling healthcare scenarios. They are:
- RuralLife360 – To help those in rural Arkansas, especially citizens with fewer access points;
- MaternalLife360 – For pregnant women and families; and
- SuccessLife360 – To help veterans, those who were incarcerated, and those once in foster care or the Division of Youth Services (DYS).
- ARHOME was passed in the recent legislative session.
The governor said he hoped the Biden administration would quickly approve ARHOME to allow for its implementation in state.