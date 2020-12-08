The Arkansas Department of Health currently requires gathering of more than 100 people to submit a plan for approval. Hutchinson said during a meeting with public officials and hospital representatives in Saline County that he's thinking about reducing it to 10, with exceptions for businesses, such as restaurants, and sporting events.
Hutchinson said an office party is an example of an event with more than 10 people that could require state approval. Temperature checks and social distancing are some of the measures that could be required to obtain permission.
"With the statistics and the data indicating it is the group gatherings that are adding to the spread [of the virus] outside of a regulated environment, we want to be able to do more as we go through the next couple of months to be sure that if we have group gatherings, they have the right protocols in place for safety," Hutchinson said.
The meeting at the Benton Event Center was the first of three across the state that Hutchinson has scheduled this week to discuss the virus.
Saline County is one of the most populous states in Arkansas. According to Hutchinson, there have been about 5,500 total virus cases in the county and 64 deaths. The 14-day rolling average for virus positivity in the county is 12.7%, above the 10% threshold recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most of the meeting Tuesday was not open to the public. Among those in attendance were Saline County Judge Jeff Arey, state Rep. Larry Fite, state Sen. Kim Hammer, Benton Mayor Tom Farmer, Bryant Mayor Allen Scott and Saline Health System CEO Micheal Stewart.
Arkansas on Monday reported a daily record for virus deaths.