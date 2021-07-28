LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson had an "in-depth" meeting with the Speaker and Pro Tem Tuesday to discuss a potential special session of the General Assembly regarding the mask ban mandate.
Act 1002 of the 93rd General Assembly prohibits all public school districts from requiring students and staff wear masks.
In a statement, Hutchinson said a special session remains an option as they look for specific ways to help schools prepare for the upcoming school year.
"In the coming days, I will be evaluating options for legislative changes to Act 1002 that will give our schools more local control on meeting the health needs of the students as we enter a new school year in the face of the Delta variant," Hutchinson said.
However, Hutchinson said he will not make a decision on a special session until legislative leadership has the chance to talk to their members and further discuss the options.
The discussion comes one day after the Little Rock School Board unanimously voted in support of a resolution that would allow school leaders to urge the General Assembly to immediately reconvene the legislature in order to suspend, amend, or repeal Act 1002 and allow public school districts in Arkansas the flexibility to implement mask requirements as each locally elected school board deems necessary.
Senate minority leader Keith Ingram, D-West Memphis, is calling on the governor to call for the special session, and repeal Act 1002.
"Whether the majority in the legislature will buck up and do what's right for this state instead of what's politically expedient is another matter," Ingram said. "I think there's no question that as we enter school this year, we're in a worse position than we were last year."
He said Act 1002 is the latest in a long line of legislation that has passed in recent years that takes away local control of the government. While he isn't saying he's believes all local entities should have a mask mandate, he said he is in support of school districts making their own decisions.
"That should be up to our local school boards, who know our people, who know the desires of the parents, and the teachers and the students in the communities much better than we do," he said. "They are the ones that had the boots on the ground, they are facing the pandemic every day, and they should be allowed to deal with it in the best possible manner."
Ingram said he’s heard concerns from several school districts around the West Memphis area, and with children getting sick and even dying from the Delta variant, the state has to do everything in it’s power to keep them safe.
"We have got the water to put the fire completely out with, by protecting our people, but we choose not to do that and it leaves embers burning," Ingram said. "We're a hotspot in this country. What industry would want to come to a state and establish itself when when we won't take measures to protect ourselves?"
The organization "For AR People" rallied at the governor's mansion Tuesday, hoping to demonstrate the need to overturn Act 1002.
The Center's for Disease Control updated their recommendations Tuesday for masking in schools. Prior to the change, their recommendation was for masks to be worn with kids 12-and-under, and in classroom settings where the vaccination status is unknown.
However, given new evidence on the Delta variant, the CDC is now recommending masking for all in K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The Department for Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) also released their final guidance for schools prior to the CDC's announcement, emphasizing a layered prevention strategy. They advised schools to continue practicing preventative measures like physical distancing, proper ventilation, handwashing, cleaning and disinfection. Although the DESE guidance acknowledged Act 1002, they recommended the CDC's prior guidance regarding mask use.
Karen Beller has a ten-year-old in the Batesville School District. He was enrolled in virtual learning for the majority of last year.
"Unless our school district is able to say that everyone wears masks, he won't be able to go back this year, either, and that's really unfortunate," Beller said.
She believes legislators made a poor choice when the took the ability to make masking decisions out of the hands of local school districts.
"The teachers and the staff and the other students wearing masks is the best way to protect everyone in the school environment," Beller said.
Beller hopes to see Act 1002 repealed, and would prefer the Department of Health or local school boards make decisions on what's best for schools this year.