LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced that he's scheduled to speak with Joe Biden about the coronavirus pandemic and Biden's transition to the White House later this week.
The Republican governor, who serves as Vice-Chair of the National Governor's Association, said that the group had a two-hour call with the current White House Coronavirus Task Force on Monday.
"We see them very, very engaged," Hutchinson said at Tuesday's coronavirus briefing.
And now, Biden is getting engaged as well, Hutchinson said. The two are set to speak Thursday.
Earlier this month, Hutchinson said in a statement that although the presidential race had "not yet concluded," it is necessary that Biden continue his preparations.
"It is important that we recognize the likelihood that former Vice President Biden and Sen. Harris have won over 270 electoral votes," he said in the statement. "I supported Donald Trump for President but I am an American first and I will support and work with the final decision of the voters."
In a report released on Tuesday, a White House panel said the "coronavirus situation" is worsening in Arkansas. They recommended limiting Arkansas’ restaurant indoor capacity to less than 25 percent. But Hutchinson refused, saying it would put some businesses "under water."
Going into his call with Biden, Hutchinson said it is important that Biden is aware of what Arkansas, and other states, are doing to combat COVID-19.
"It is important, as I've said, that we want to make sure that we're prepared through any eventuality," Hutchinson said Tuesday. "And that we don't want to be cut short as the vaccine distributions hopefully will be coming online in the near future. "
He said the governors are looking at ways to make sure a seamless transition can happen.