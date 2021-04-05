LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that he vetoed a bill that would ban gender confirming hormone treatment for trans youths.
Hutchinson called the bill "well-intended but off course" and said it was "overbroad."
"We are creating new standards of legislating interference for physicians and parents as they deal with some of the most complex and sensitive matters involving young people," the Republican governor said in a news conference.
The Republican-majority legislature can override Hutchinson's veto with a majority vote. Hutchinson said he expects that to happen but urged lawmakers to come up with a "more restrained approach" to address the issue.
The measure is among several targeting transgender people that have advanced in Arkansas and other states this year. Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee have enacted measures prohibiting transgender girls and women from competing in school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.
Hutchinson on Friday signed a law that would allow doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections, a move that opponents say could be used to turn away LGBTQ patients.
Opponents of the measure include the American Academy of Pediatrics