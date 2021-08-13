LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — New data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows that some health care workers in the state are hesitant to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The data shows only 43% of dentists in the state are fully vaccinated. The next lowest vaccinated health care worker is nurses at 51%, pharmacists at 66% and doctors having the highest rate at 70%.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said health care workers face the same challenges as the general public.
"They too have some difficulty distinguishing between some of the misinformation out there and some of the real information," Dillaha said. "They're like everyone else, we all have to work at sorting through the information and making an informed decision."
She went on to say if those concerns about the vaccine are answered, it could help communities get their vaccination rates up.
The data comes as a growing number of hospitals in Arkansas are requiring their employees to get vaccinated. On Thursday, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock announced that it's requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
The hospital said it will allow exemptions for medical and religious reasons.