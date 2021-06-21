LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas health officials say the rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is alarming.
According to USA Today, Arkansas and three other states have the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients on average in their ICUs. All those states have less than 40% of their population vaccinated.
Dr. Robert Hopkins is concerned about the growing COVID-19 cases. On his grocery trip home Thursday night he saw that only one-third of the people were wearing masks.
"If we look at the data on the state of Arkansas about a third of us are vaccinated which means half of those walking around without masks are likely unvaccinated,” Hopkins said.
He said the relaxing of mask guidelines is only one contributor to the increase of COVID-19 cases. When asked if Hopkins believed it was the state’s efforts that were contributing to the low rate of vaccinations, he said that it had to do with Arkansan’s resistance and hesitancy.
Dr. Jennifer Dillaha from the Arkansas Department of Health said it's mostly younger people they’re seeing being hospitalized from COVID-19 because they’re not getting vaccinated at the rate older people are.
“99% of the people who have been hospitalized since the vaccines have become available have been unvaccinated,” Dillaha said.
She said right now the Alpha variant of COVID-19 is the dominant strand in Arkansas, but we are only a few weeks out from the Delta variant taking over.
“The Delta variant, which is so much more transmissible and is likely to cause more severe disease, that may really cause a lot of harm that could be prevented if people would continue to be cautious and if they would get vaccinated,” Dillaha said.
Health officials reported 276 new cases of the virus in the state on Friday. Five new deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Thursday. Hospitalizations are now at 235, which is the highest number reported since March 18. Active infections in the state are back to over 2,400.
Hopkins said people may not want to get vaccinated or wear a mask but doing so is all about protecting other people and not just yourself.
"Life isn’t easy fighting a pandemic, but if we don’t pull together, we will fail and more people will end up in the hospital and will die and we can prevent that,” Hopkins said.
Dillaha said the $20 incentives for either the lottery or the game and fish commission are not working to bring people in. She said there are rules on what kind of incentives they can give, but they are brainstorming for more ideas.
If you have any ideas that would help get more people vaccinated, she said they’re all ears.
Health officials stressed once again that despite false information, the vaccine is safe and effective, and there has been plenty of research to prove it.