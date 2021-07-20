LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) released updated COVID-19 modeling Tuesday.
The modeling forecasts that there will be 371,276 cumulative COVID-19 cases in Arkansas by July 26, an increase of 16,000 new cases. The modeling also predicts hospitalizations and deaths will also continue to rise.
Officials said the positivity rate in Arkansas is over 20%, which is five times the national average.
"COVID is no longer smoldering. It has broken out into a raging forest fire that will grow in size and strength," the report stated. "We cannot stand still. We must act to reduce the consequences of this new surge to the extent possible."
The Department of Health said Monday that the state’s virus hospitalizations increased to 787. Of those, 291 patients are in intensive care and 124 patients are on ventilators. The state’s virus cases increased over the past three days by 2,552, the department said. The state also reported 15 new deaths.
Arkansas’ cases have surged in recent weeks because of the delta variant of the virus and a low number of people getting vaccinated. Only 35% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.