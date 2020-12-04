LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — With a record number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas on Thursday, there has never been a time where a vaccine feels more needed.
Multiple drug companies are working on a vaccine and all of them are still waiting on FDA approval, but health officials in Arkansas said a vaccine should be in the state by the end of the year.
“The healthcare system in this state will be stretched and challenged like at a level we have never experienced before,” Chris Barber, St Bernards CEO, said. “You’ve been reading quite a bit about the upcoming announcement about vaccines in the very near future, we will have that in the state and we will be rolling that out in the upcoming months so those are positive steps.”
Barber said the new CDC guidelines limiting COVID-19 quarantines will be helpful to healthcare workers who test negative and need to get back to work to help with the demand of patients.
Arkansas Department of Health Director of Immunizations, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said they have been working with hospitals and pharmacies to prepare for the upcoming vaccine distribution.
“The vaccine that we will get first has a minimum order of 970 doses, that’s the Pfizer vaccine. Not all hospitals can handle that large amount so we will be working with those hospitals to get vaccinated another way,” Dr. Dillaha said.
The health department hopes to provide vaccines to all hospitals in the state if possible.
“It won’t be enough to vaccinate all of their employees they will need to prioritize which employees or staff should be vaccinated first,” Dr. Dillaha said. She said the vaccine needs to be store at -70 degrees Celsius and most hospitals don’t have that kind of storage.
“Many hospitals are taking that step to get -70 freezers but it’s not absolutely necessary to have it the shipping containers that the vaccine comes in can store the vaccine for probably about 15 days,” Dr. Dillaha said. She said not all hospitals will have the vaccine and there is still a lot of planning to be done. They will prioritize healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities.
“There will be pharmacies around the state and just about every county that will be getting vaccines in helping us vaccinate healthcare workers that don’t work for hospitals.” Dr. Dillaha said.