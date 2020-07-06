LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 350 new contact tracers begin working in Arkansas this week, state officials are preparing to hire another 350 to track the spread of COVID-19 across the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced the news Monday. The first group of new contact tracers was brought in by the Arkansas Department of Health in a $20 million deal with contractor General Dynamics announced last month. The additional hires will cost another $20 million, according to Hutchinson.
As the number of contact tracers expands, health officials urged people to answer the phone if they call. The phone number is (877)-272-6819. Officials said the team makes calls every day of the week before 8 p.m.
The state on Monday reported 439 new cases of COVID-19 with five additional deaths and 12 more people hospitalized because of the virus. Of the new cases, 77 came from Washington County, 46 came from Pulaski County, 36 came from Yell County and 36 came from Benton County. The state now has at least one active case in each of its 75 counties.
After weeks of rising cases in northwest Arkansas, the region is on the decline. The number of cases in central Arkansas, however, is climbing. On Monday, officials said they are ramping up testing and contact tracing to combat the surge.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said an increase in cases in central Arkansas will be harder to control than in the northwest region because it hasn't been tracked to one industry or community in the region. Smith encouraged bars and other businesses in central Arkansas to comply with health guidelines and asked customers to act responsibly.
“This is pretty widespread in the central region,” Smith said. “This is going to take collective actions to turn this around,” Smith said.
Brewski’s Pub & Grill, a popular bar in downtown Little Rock, was ordered to close on Saturday after a cluster of cases was traced back to the bar and a state inspection found it had violated COVID-19 directives.
Over the weekend, 40 more people were hospitalized with the virus. Smith said the rise in hospitalizations is a lagging indicator of a recent surge of cases across the state.
Officials repeatedly warned against large Fourth of July gatherings last week. Some Arkansans were “not helpful” following COVID-19 guidelines over the weekend, Hutchinson said, but “to the largest extent,” people acted responsibly.
Hutchinson announced on Monday that the state’s July testing goal has been increased from 180,000 to 200,000. While testing was down over the weekend due to the Fourth of July, according to Hutchinson, Arkansas has surpassed a 10% positivity rate in the last few days.