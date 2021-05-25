LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that the state will give away lottery tickets and gift certificates to people who get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Those who get vaccinated beginning May 25 will have a choice of winning an Arkansas Lottery Scholarship $20 scratch-off ticket or a $20 gift certificate for the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.
The scratch-off ticket is for the $1 Million Spectacular game. The gift certificates can be used for fishing and/or hunting licenses.
The Arkansas Department of Health has purchased 50,000 scratch-off tickets and 50,000 gift certificates at a cost of $2 million, Hutchinson said in a briefing.
Arkansans who have already been vaccinated are not eligible.
The CDC reports that 50% of adults in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is below the national average.
Several other states have begun offering lottery incentives for vaccinations including New York and Ohio.