LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers on Wednesday introduced bipartisan hate crime legislation backed by the governor, attorney general and other state leaders.
The state is one of three that does not have a law that enhances the punishment for crimes targeting victims by race, religion and other personal traits and beliefs.
"We need to say clearly that Arkansas will not tolerate violence against anyone because of their race, their religion or because of who they are," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a news conference at the State Capitol.
The bill, authored by Sen. Jim Hendren, R-Gravette, and Rep. Nicole Clowney, D-Fayetteville, comes amid a wave of far-right attacks and racially-motivated violence across the country in recent years, including the 2019 mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart; a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018; the deadly car-ramming attack in Charlottesville, Va. during a white nationalist rally and the massacre at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina.
"Enhanced crimes of evil will result in an enhanced level of justice," she said. "We must send this clear message that we will not tolerate hate."
Hendren said he welcomes negotiations over the bill before next year's legislative session. He warned that not passing some form of the bill would send "a horrible message about who Arkansas is."
South Carolina and Wyoming are the only other states without a hate crime law. Georgia passed a hate crime law in January after the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a black man who was chased down by three white men while he was jogging and fatally shot.