LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Tuesday lifted a temporary ban on recreational travel into the state during the coronavirus pandemic.
The ban had been in place since April 4. It came after large numbers of out-of-state visitors were reported at state parks and national parks in Arkansas.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference at the State Capitol, said recreational travelers from coronavirus "hot spots" are still prohibited. He identified those hot spots as New York, New Orleans, New Jersey and Connecticut. Hutchinson said the list of hot spots is subject to change.
Hutchinson also said that he'd extended a state emergency proclamation by 45 days. It was originally set to end May 21.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 83 people in Arkansas had died from the virus and 3,496 had been infected. There were two new deaths and 38 new cases reported. At least 54,600 people had been tested.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said officials were looking at adjusting health directives to allow fitness centers to use pools with lap lanes. Smith said officials are also working on health directives for recreational pools.
The state has eased restrictions on large event venues and announced guidelines for in-person church services to resume. It lifted certain rules at state parks last week. Restrictions on restaurants, cosmetic businesses and fitness centers have also been eased this month.