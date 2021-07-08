LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday reported another large increase in COVID-19 cases as the highly-transmissible Delta variant continues to spread.
The state reported 1,000 new cases, the biggest one-day increase since Feb. 11. More than 29% of the 3,415 antigen and PCR tests conducted were positive.
Active cases were up to 5,192.
Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 432, the most since March 1. Eighty of those patients were on ventilators.
Seven more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 5,933.
The Delta variant is now the dominant variant in the U.S. It accounted for 51% of cases across the nation Wednesday.
Arkansas hospital executives and health officials have expressed increasing concern over the past month as the variant has become more prevalent.
The Missouri-based health system Mercy announced Wednesday that hospital employees, including those at two Mercy hospitals in northwest Arkansas, are now required to get vaccinated. The deadline is Sept. 30.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to begin a series of statewide discussions on vaccine awareness Thursday. The first event will be held at Veterans Park Event Center in Cabot.