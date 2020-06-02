LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials on Tuesday reported 375 new cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, another daily high during a second wave of infections in the state.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a news conference at the State Capitol that the spike in cases reflects a "dramatic" increase in testing, as well as increased spread of the virus in the Latino community. There were 80,808 tests conducted in Arkansas last month, more than doubling the number of tests conducted in the state since the pandemic began.
Hutchinson said the state plans to further expand testing this month. Arkansas aims to conduct 120,000 tests in June, including every nursing home resident and staffer. Older people and people with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable to the virus.
The state's total number of cases is up to 7,818. There were three new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 136.
Hospitalizations also reached a new high of 132 on Tuesday.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there's a risk of the virus spreading at protests that are being held across the state. Hundreds have gathered in Little Rock, Bentonville, Hot Springs and other cities to protest police brutality and racial injustice. The demonstrations were sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Smith said that contact tracing,the process of identifying who may have come into contact with an infected person, is difficult in such situations because many people don't know each other.
"Whenever we have groups of people together without social distancing, especially if they're not wearing masks, then there is the risk of spreading COVID-19," he said.
No connection between the protests and the virus had been identified Tuesday.
Hutchinson noted at the news conference that many protesters have worn masks.
He also announced that state revenue this year was $287 million above forecast. That forecast was lowered earlier this year to account for economic troubles caused by the pandemic, but Hutchinson called the figure "extraordinarily good." The state passed a $5.8 billion budget in April that included $205 million in cuts.
The state has allowed restaurants, entertainment venues and other business to resume limited operations as part of the first phase of its reopening plan. Hutchinson said Tuesday that the state is not ready for phase two.