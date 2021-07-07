LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Tuesday reported that 55 more people had been hospitalized with COVID-19, the biggest daily jump since January.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero called it the most significant increase in hospitalizations since vaccines became available. He added that the number would've been much higher if not for the vaccines.
More than 1 million people in Arkansas have been fully vaccinated but the state's vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the nation. Bradley County recently became the state's first county to have more than 50% of its population vaccinated.
The increase Tuesday brings total hospitalizations to 416, the most since March 10. There were 270 new cases of the virus reported.
Three more deaths were link to the virus, bringing the state's total to 5,916.
Romero and Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday linked an increase in cases over the past month to the spread of the highly-transmissible Delta variant.
Hutchinson said at his weekly media briefing that younger people account for an increasing number of serious cases.
Romero said the during the briefing that the Delta variant is increasingly affecting young children, for whom no vaccine has been approved. He said the best way to protect children is for adults to get fully vaccinated and limit the spread of the virus.