LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday set a new daily record for COVID-19 deaths.
The state reported that 58 people had died from the virus, three more than the previous record set last week. Five of those deaths were probable and 53 were confirmed.
The death toll is up to 3,074.
The state on Wednesday also reported 1,638 new confirmed cases.
Total confirmed and probable cases were up to 191,504. There were 20,774 active cases.
Hospitalizations increased by nine to 1,079.
“Yesterday was a new record in antigen testing in Arkansas, and new cases are running flat week over week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement. "Regretfully, we also saw another record in new deaths, with 58 deaths reported yesterday. We are distributing the vaccine across the state for our health care workers, and we continue to see high levels of community spread."